PMYP And Australia Join Hands To Empower Youth

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 07:36 PM

Chairman Prime Minister's Youth Programme(PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Wednesday said that as many as 186 billion rupees had been distributed among young entrepreneurs to foster economic development and self-sufficiency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Chairman Prime Minister's Youth Programme(PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Wednesday said that as many as 186 billion rupees had been distributed among young entrepreneurs to foster economic development and self-sufficiency.

During a meeting with the Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins to discuss various initiatives and collaborations aimed at empowering the youth of Pakistan, he emphasized his long-standing commitment to youth affairs, having served in this domain since 2002.

Mashhood highlighted the significant strides made by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as the first political party to introduce a comprehensive youth policy.

The discussions also focused on the potential for cultural exchange programs between Australia and Pakistan, particularly in the areas of sports and education.

Rana Mashhood proposed initiatives for mutual training in sports, aimed at enhancing skills and building partnerships.

Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins expressed his admiration for the talent and potential of Pakistani youth, stating, "The youth of Pakistan are an asset to the nation."

He also announced plans to introduce new scholarships for Pakistani students, reinforcing Australia’s commitment to supporting education and skills development.

Moreover, Commissioner Hawkins expressed a keen interest in enhancing cooperation in sports, particularly hockey, highlighting the importance of collaboration with the Prime Minister's Youth Programme to implement strategic initiatives in this field.

The meeting concluded with both leaders expressing optimism about future collaborations that would empower Pakistani youth and foster closer ties between Australia and Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by key officials including Khawaja Junaid, the focal Person for sports, and Syeda Aamna Batool, the focal person for PMYP's international relations.

