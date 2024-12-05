PMYP And PAGE Signs LoI To Empower Women
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) and Pakistan Alliance for Girls Education (PAGE) have joined hands to empower young women and girls across Pakistan by signing a Letter of Intent (LoI) at the Prime Minister’s Office here Thursday.
The signing ceremony was attended by Chairman PMYP Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Syeda Amnah Batool, Member of the National Assembly and Executive Director of PAGE Fajer Rabia Pasha along with other distinguished dignitaries and team members from both organizations.
This partnership seeks to address critical challenges faced by women and girls in underserved regions of Pakistan by fostering employability, entrepreneurship and digital inclusion.
The agreement emphasized equipping female students with essential skills such as communication, CV writing and interview preparation while offering mentorship opportunities to bridge the gap between education and professional careers.
A significant focus will be on promoting digital literacy through the establishment of digital hubs, providing access to digital resources and teaching safe internet practices to enhance employability. Additionally, the collaboration will engage public and private stakeholders to mobilize resources and create employment opportunities for women entering the workforce.
The collaboration reflects PAGE’s commitment to addressing gender inequities in education, employment and leadership, as well as PMYP’s dedication to fostering youth development and economic empowerment.
Speaking at the ceremony, Fajer Rabia Pasha highlighted the transformative impact of the partnership, emphasizing its potential to create a generation of resilient, financially empowered women ready to lead Pakistan into a more equitable future.
Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan reiterated the importance of the initiative, stating that the partnership represents a shared vision of ensuring the active participation of young women in Pakistan’s socio-economic development.
This joint effort will work closely with local and international organizations, including the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and King’s Trust International, to ensure the successful implementation of its objectives.
Together, PAGE and PMYP aimed to create sustainable opportunities and meaningful change for women and girls across Pakistan.
