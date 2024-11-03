ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) has partnered with the Social Innovation academy (SIA) to empower the youth of Balochistan through innovative approaches to social entrepreneurship.

The Letter of Intent (LOI) was signed in a ceremony attended by Rana Mashhood, Chairman of PMYP, marking a significant step in the region's commitment to fostering a new generation of change-makers.

This partnership will focus on developing social enterprises, engaging youth in meaningful projects, and facilitating knowledge sharing across various sectors.

Through targeted skills training, mentorship and access to essential resources, PMYP and SIA aimed to equip young people to effectively address pressing social challenges in Balochistan.

"Empowering our youth is crucial for the sustainable development of Balochistan," Rana Mashhood said adding, "Through this collaboration, we aim to inspire young minds to become proactive problem-solvers and innovative leaders in their communities.

"

The Social Innovation Academy’s commitment to social innovation aligns perfectly with PMYP's vision of a thriving, empowered youth population.

"By combining our strengths, we can create impactful opportunities for young entrepreneurs," said a spokesperson from SIA, adding, "We believe that through social entrepreneurship, the youth of Balochistan can drive positive change and contribute to the region's growth."

The initiative will offer a variety of programs, including workshops, incubators for social enterprises and networking events, designed to build skills and connect youth with mentors and resources. This collaboration aims not only to enhance the capabilities of young individuals but also to stimulate economic growth and social cohesion within the community.

The LOI signing ceremony represented a shared commitment to creating an ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship in Balochistan, ensuring that the voices of young people are heard and their potential realized.