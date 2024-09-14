PMYP announces interview panel for NYC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) The Prime Minister's Youth Programme (PMYP)on Saturday announced the formation of an interview panel tasked with evaluating candidates for the upcoming batch of the National Youth Council(NYC).

According to the PMYP office, the panel comprised a group of esteemed professionals and leaders dedicated to fostering youth development and engagement across the nation including the Chairman of the Higher education Commission Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairperson of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission Ms Gulmeena Bilal Ahmed, Member of Parliament and Focal Person on Green Youth Movement Dr Syeda Amna Batool, Rector of Superior University and International Linkages Prof.

Dr Sumaira Rehman, Chairman of the board of Governors, University of Lahore Awais Rauf, Programme Analyst for Adolescents and Youth at UNFPA Ms Zahra Jabeen, Human Resource Person at the British Council Iftikhar Ahmed and Deputy Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Dr Muhammad Ali Malik.

To ensure transparency and integrity in the selection process for Batch 3 of the National Youth Council, the selection process will be made publicly available, ensuring that all stakeholders are informed and can follow the process.