PMYP, Bahrain Agrees To Enhance Cooperation In Youth Empowerment
Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2024 | 11:21 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme,(PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan and Bahrain's Minister of Youth Affairs, Her Excellency Rawan Bint Najeeb Towfeqi have discussed strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bahrain through enhanced cooperation in youth empowerment and development.
The Chairman PMYP on Monday held a video call with Bahrain's Minister of Youth Affairs, in which both leaders emphasized the critical role that youth play in the socio-economic development of their respective countries.
They acknowledged the shared challenges faced by young people in the modern world and explored opportunities for collaboration in various areas, including digital skills development, entrepreneurship, volunteerism, and leadership training.
Rana Mashhood highlighted Pakistan's commitment to empower its youth through various initiatives under the Prime Minister's Youth Programme.
He expressed a keen interest in learning from Bahrain's successful youth programs and discussed potential areas where the two countries could collaborate for mutual benefit.
Her Excellency Rawan Bint Najeeb Towfeqi appreciated Pakistan's efforts in youth development and expressed Bahrain's willingness to work closely with Pakistan on initiatives that could benefit the youth of both nations.
This partnership is expected to pave the way for more robust youth-centric policies and initiatives that will contribute to the long-term growth and development of both countries.
The PMYP continues to seek opportunities for international collaboration to empower the youth of Pakistan and to provide them with the skills and opportunities necessary to succeed in the global economy.
