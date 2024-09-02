Open Menu

PMYP, Bahrain Agrees To Enhance Cooperation In Youth Empowerment

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2024 | 11:21 PM

PMYP, Bahrain agrees to enhance cooperation in Youth empowerment

Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme,(PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan and Bahrain's Minister of Youth Affairs, Her Excellency Rawan Bint Najeeb Towfeqi have discussed strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bahrain through enhanced cooperation in youth empowerment and development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme,(PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan and Bahrain's Minister of Youth Affairs, Her Excellency Rawan Bint Najeeb Towfeqi have discussed strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bahrain through enhanced cooperation in youth empowerment and development.

The Chairman PMYP on Monday held a video call with Bahrain's Minister of Youth Affairs, in which both leaders emphasized the critical role that youth play in the socio-economic development of their respective countries.

They acknowledged the shared challenges faced by young people in the modern world and explored opportunities for collaboration in various areas, including digital skills development, entrepreneurship, volunteerism, and leadership training.

Rana Mashhood highlighted Pakistan's commitment to empower its youth through various initiatives under the Prime Minister's Youth Programme.

He expressed a keen interest in learning from Bahrain's successful youth programs and discussed potential areas where the two countries could collaborate for mutual benefit.

Her Excellency Rawan Bint Najeeb Towfeqi appreciated Pakistan's efforts in youth development and expressed Bahrain's willingness to work closely with Pakistan on initiatives that could benefit the youth of both nations.

This partnership is expected to pave the way for more robust youth-centric policies and initiatives that will contribute to the long-term growth and development of both countries.

The PMYP continues to seek opportunities for international collaboration to empower the youth of Pakistan and to provide them with the skills and opportunities necessary to succeed in the global economy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Young Bahrain From

Recent Stories

MNA visits ICT rural schools; highlights commitmen ..

MNA visits ICT rural schools; highlights commitment to educational improvement

3 minutes ago
 Over 121,000 trees planted in Karachi's various ar ..

Over 121,000 trees planted in Karachi's various areas: Commissioner told

3 minutes ago
 Section 144 imposed to ensure safe conduct of AIOU ..

Section 144 imposed to ensure safe conduct of AIOU exams in Abbottabad

7 minutes ago
 Senate treasury backs bill on regulating protests ..

Senate treasury backs bill on regulating protests as move to protect citizens' s ..

7 minutes ago
 Seeded players continue dominance at Khawar Hayat ..

Seeded players continue dominance at Khawar Hayat Tennis Tournament

7 minutes ago
 PM to support flood-impacted communities as per fe ..

PM to support flood-impacted communities as per federal govt's capacity: Azam Na ..

7 minutes ago
Minister for Industries rejects plans to shut down ..

Minister for Industries rejects plans to shut down Utility Stores Corporation

40 minutes ago
 Govt taking measures to improve growth rate, poor ..

Govt taking measures to improve growth rate, poor people’s life style: Coordin ..

13 minutes ago
 ECP sets up Election Monitoring, Control Centre fo ..

ECP sets up Election Monitoring, Control Centre for bye-polls NA 171

13 minutes ago
 Annual Butterfly month observation starts in Pakis ..

Annual Butterfly month observation starts in Pakistan, new specie discovered

13 minutes ago
 Senate elects six new members to PAC representing ..

Senate elects six new members to PAC representing all federating units, ICT

13 minutes ago
 Secretary directs staff of Human Settlement Author ..

Secretary directs staff of Human Settlement Authority to ensure regular attendan ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan