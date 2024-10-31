PMYP, Bosnia agrees to explore avenues for collaboration in youth programmes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme(PMYP), Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Thursday stressed the importance of international partnerships in tackling youth challenges and promoting sustainable development.

During a meeting with the Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina to Pakistan Emin Cohodarevic at his office, he welcomed the ambassador's enthusiasm and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to sharing knowledge and experiences in youth development.

The Ambassador Cohodarevic on the occasion expressed his heartfelt gratitude for Pakistan's continued support over the years, emphasizing the importance of fostering strong ties between the two nations.

He commended the initiatives implemented under the Prime Minister's Youth Programme, which have significantly contributed to the development and empowerment of young people in Pakistan.

Ambassador Cohodarevic highlighted the positive impact of these initiatives and expressed a keen interest in replicating this successful model in Bosnia and Herzegovina. He noted that collaboration in youth programs could enhance skills, provide opportunities, and strengthen the bonds between the youth of both nations.

"This meeting marks a significant step towards establishing a collaborative framework for youth initiatives that can benefit both Pakistan and Bosnia," said Mashhood Khan.

"Together, we can create meaningful opportunities for our young people and pave the way for a brighter future."

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to explore concrete avenues for collaboration in youth programs, ensuring that the youth's voices and aspirations are at the forefront of this partnership.