PMYP Chairman Discuss Youth Employment Initiatives With Industrialists
Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2025 | 02:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Chairman Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan on Saturday held a meeting with representatives of Ghani Global Group of Companies to discuss cooperation for youth employment and skill development.
According to a spokesperson,the meeting reviewed proposals for industry-led apprenticeships,on-site technical training and joint projects in the manufacturing and allied sectors.
The discussions also included structured placement opportunities for diploma holders and graduates,vendor development for youth-led small and medium enterprises and targeted skill for export-related roles.
On the occasion,Rana Mashhood said the government’s National Youth Employment agenda focused on demand-driven training,employer partnerships and scalable programs,in addition to initiatives in entrepreneurship,sports and cultural activities.
He said follow-up meetings with Ghani Global Group would work on apprenticeship seat allocations defining competency standards with plant managers and district-based recruitment to facilitate access to jobs near industrial sites.
Rana Mashood expressed the hope that alignment of PMYP’s training programs with industrial needs would support job creation,import substitution and quality improvement in production clusters.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..
Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PMYP Chairman discuss youth employment initiatives with industrialists34 seconds ago
-
AC review Eid Milad-un-Nabi preparations36 seconds ago
-
Maryum Aurangzeb pledges flood mitigation, public safety for Punjab through unity20 minutes ago
-
ANF foils major drug smuggling bid near Pasni Coast; recovers 187 kg drugs, 225 modern pistols20 minutes ago
-
India’s false narrative against Pakistan to cover up Operation Sindoor exposed21 minutes ago
-
DC Battagram inspects schools to ensure quality education21 minutes ago
-
Health facilities inspected at flood relief camp31 minutes ago
-
PINS introduces Sunday MRI services for patients’ convenience31 minutes ago
-
ANF foils drug smuggling attempt, seized drugs from gang of Umrah-Bound Passengers31 minutes ago
-
Ayub Teaching Hospital to launch minor cardiac surgery ICU31 minutes ago
-
NDMA sends relief trucks to Sialkot, Narowal as, Punjab flood aid efforts intensify41 minutes ago
-
Over 72,812 people rescued amidst ongoing flood emergency41 minutes ago