PMYP Chairman discuss youth employment initiatives with industrialists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Chairman Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan on Saturday held a meeting with representatives of Ghani Global Group of Companies to discuss cooperation for youth employment and skill development.

According to a spokesperson,the meeting reviewed proposals for industry-led apprenticeships,on-site technical training and joint projects in the manufacturing and allied sectors.

The discussions also included structured placement opportunities for diploma holders and graduates,vendor development for youth-led small and medium enterprises and targeted skill for export-related roles.

On the occasion,Rana Mashhood said the government’s National Youth Employment agenda focused on demand-driven training,employer partnerships and scalable programs,in addition to initiatives in entrepreneurship,sports and cultural activities.

He said follow-up meetings with Ghani Global Group would work on apprenticeship seat allocations defining competency standards with plant managers and district-based recruitment to facilitate access to jobs near industrial sites.

Rana Mashood expressed the hope that alignment of PMYP’s training programs with industrial needs would support job creation,import substitution and quality improvement in production clusters.