- PMYP Chairman emphasizes significance of youth education in competitive global scenario
Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2024 | 11:32 PM
Chairman Prime Minister's Youth Programme(PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan on Thursday emphasized the significance of youth education and research to equip the young generation with knowledge and skills in a competitive global scenario
Addressing the closing ceremony of the International Post Doctorate Fellowship Programme at International Islamic University, he highlighted the need to invest in the education and research of the youth for the development and prosperity of Pakistan.
Rana Mashood said that empowering youth with required resources and development opportunities was the need of the hour as today’s youth were leaders of tomorrow.
The PMYP Chairman underscored the importance of reforming higher education curricula to meet the evolving needs of the job market.
He stressed the critical role of universities in equipping students with practical skills and competencies that enhance their employability and contribute to national development goals.
Rana Mashood underlined the need for universities to forge partnerships with the private sector to ensure that educational programmes align with industry demands and foster innovation and entrepreneurship among students.
He reiterated the Prime Minister's Youth Programme's commitment to support initiatives that enhance the quality and relevance of education in Pakistan and stressed the importance of collaborative efforts between government and academia for improving productivity in achieving goals.
