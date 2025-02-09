Open Menu

PMYP Chairman Reaffirms Govt Commitment To Quality Education

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2025 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan reaffirmed on Sunday the government's unwavering commitment to quality education, calling it a top priority.

Speaking at an annual student awards ceremony, hosted by a local private school here, he highlighted that under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, Pakistan is progressing towards development and prosperity.

He reiterated that providing quality education remains the government’s foremost priority, with revolutionary measures being implemented to equip students with essential tools for success. “The youth are our greatest asset. Together, we will fulfill the dreams of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Dr. Allama Iqbal for Pakistan’s development,” he stated.

Praising Punjab’s initiatives under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Rana Mashhood lauded the focus on educational reforms, particularly enhancing Information Technology (IT) skills. He described the merit-based laptop distribution programme as a crucial step in empowering students with modern knowledge and digital access. The establishment of IT labs across Punjab, with investments worth billions, further underscored the provincial government’s dedication to preparing students for a digital future. “We are committed to ensuring that no child, whether in traditional, technical, or IT education, is left behind,” he added.

He assured that every effort was being made to provide children, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds, with education and employment opportunities. “Our goal is to create avenues for youth employment, ensuring prosperity for families and communities. We are working closely with private educational institutions to facilitate job creation,” he added.

Reflecting on national progress, Rana Mashhood acknowledged the sacrifices made by Pakistan’s elders and expressed confidence in the country’s future.

“Our enemies have tried to weaken Pakistan, but we remain steadfast. This country was built to last, and we will transform it into an economic powerhouse,” he declared.

Discussing economic recovery, he noted that a year ago, under the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan was on the verge of economic collapse, facing fears of default. However, due to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, the nation is now on the path to stability. “Inflation has dropped from 40pc to 4pc, the stock market has hit record highs, remittances have increased, and interest rates have fallen from 23pc to 11pc,” he stated.

He highlighted growing foreign investments, with countries including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, China, and Russia committing billions of Dollars to Pakistan. “Under the PMYP, the government is providing easy loans to youth, and this year, 500,000 children will be sent abroad for employment,” he announced. Additionally, a “Mina Bazaar” is set to be organised this month to create job opportunities for women. “With the collaboration of private institutions, we will ensure education reaches every child because where there is education, there is prosperity,” he asserted.

Rana Mashhood condemned external attempts to destabilise Pakistan, stating that efforts to push the country into economic turmoil had failed. “The conspiracies to turn Pakistan into Sri Lanka and push it into bankruptcy have been thwarted. The journey of public service will continue,” he affirmed.

The event included a student tableau performance, which was well received by attendees. At the conclusion, Rana Mashhood distributed awards to students who excelled in their exams.

The ceremony was attended by former MPA Mehr Ishtiaq Ahmad, Muhammad Owais, Zainul Abidin, Shehzad Ahmed, Advocate Khurram Rafiq Shah, Yameen Mughal, Amir Shah, Malik Zeeshan, and other political and social figures, along with students and teachers.

