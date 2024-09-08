PMYP Committed To Advancing Literacy Agenda: Rana Mashhood
Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme(PMYP), Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Sunday said that the PMYP was committed to advancing the literacy agenda across Pakistan.
Talking to the media in connection with International Literacy Day, he said that the PMYP office was making efforts to provide quality education through comprehensive skills development initiatives, ensuring lifelong learning opportunities for every citizen according to vision of the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
“I would like to emphasize the profound impact of literacy in empowering individuals and contributing to a more informed and prosperous society. Literacy is not just the ability to read and write; it is a fundamental human right that opens doors to economic opportunities, active societal participation, and personal growth, “he added.
The Chairman PMYP further said that as part of the “Education Emergency” initiative, the government was focusing on enrolling approximately 26 million out-of-school children, to transform Pakistan into a global leader in education.
This ambitious endeavor includes strategies such as providing free meals, scholarships, and various incentives to reduce dropout rates and encourage students to complete their education, he remarked.
“We are also dedicated to integrating technology into our education system. By promoting technology-friendly literacy and skills development, we aim to equip our youth with the necessary competencies to excel in the digital economy. This initiative underscores our commitment to modernizing education and preparing young Pakistanis for future success”, he said.
Furthermore, the government recognized the crucial role of collaboration with the private sector and civil society, Mashhood said and added that through strategic partnerships, “We seek to connect education with employment and self-employment opportunities, fostering a more inclusive and dynamic workforce.”
As we observe International Literacy Day, “I urge all stakeholders to unite in our mission to advance literacy and education. Together, we can build a brighter, more equitable future for our children and nation,” he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024
Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..
"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas
Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9
Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr
Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed
Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO
Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’
Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day
Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Environmental surveillance launched by using drone, satellite technology38 seconds ago
-
1 woman killed, 3 injured in road accident in Bahawalnagar41 seconds ago
-
DGPR directs employees to ensure discipline, punctuality44 seconds ago
-
Girl killed over domestic dispute in Nankana Sahib53 seconds ago
-
2 killed in shooting attack on SHO house56 seconds ago
-
FIA smashes international network involved in human smuggling11 minutes ago
-
Training workshop for police21 minutes ago
-
Fake pesticides worth Rs2m seized21 minutes ago
-
PM launches special anti-polio campaign21 minutes ago
-
Labourer rescued from collapsed well21 minutes ago
-
WSSC’s cleanliness drive underway in DI Khan30 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah pays tribute to Pakistan Navy30 minutes ago