PMYP committed to advancing literacy agenda: Rana Mashhood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme(PMYP), Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Sunday said that the PMYP was committed to advancing the literacy agenda across Pakistan.

Talking to the media in connection with International Literacy Day, he said that the PMYP office was making efforts to provide quality education through comprehensive skills development initiatives, ensuring lifelong learning opportunities for every citizen according to vision of the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

“I would like to emphasize the profound impact of literacy in empowering individuals and contributing to a more informed and prosperous society. Literacy is not just the ability to read and write; it is a fundamental human right that opens doors to economic opportunities, active societal participation, and personal growth, “he added.

The Chairman PMYP further said that as part of the “Education Emergency” initiative, the government was focusing on enrolling approximately 26 million out-of-school children, to transform Pakistan into a global leader in education.

This ambitious endeavor includes strategies such as providing free meals, scholarships, and various incentives to reduce dropout rates and encourage students to complete their education, he remarked.

“We are also dedicated to integrating technology into our education system. By promoting technology-friendly literacy and skills development, we aim to equip our youth with the necessary competencies to excel in the digital economy. This initiative underscores our commitment to modernizing education and preparing young Pakistanis for future success”, he said.

Furthermore, the government recognized the crucial role of collaboration with the private sector and civil society, Mashhood said and added that through strategic partnerships, “We seek to connect education with employment and self-employment opportunities, fostering a more inclusive and dynamic workforce.”

As we observe International Literacy Day, “I urge all stakeholders to unite in our mission to advance literacy and education. Together, we can build a brighter, more equitable future for our children and nation,” he added.