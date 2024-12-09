Open Menu

PMYP Committed To Enhancing Employment Prospects

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2024 | 09:20 PM

PMYP committed to enhancing employment prospects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan on Monday said that equipping young individuals with both high-tech and conventional skills was essential to meet the evolving demands of the global job market.

He said that the Prime Minister Youth Skill Development Programme (PMYSDP) in collaboration with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) was aimed to ensure that every young Pakistani has the skills necessary to succeed in today's competitive landscape.

"By focusing on both high-tech and traditional skill development, we aim to enhance employment prospects and foster economic growth."

Mashhood said that PMYSDP was committed to providing cutting-edge training programs across various sectors to enhance employment prospects and foster economic growth.

