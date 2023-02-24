PMYP committed to equip youth with modern skills : Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja Thursday said that the Prime Minister's Youth Program (PMYP) was committed to equip youth of the country with skilled education, based on information technology to enable them to meet requirements of the modern world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja Thursday said that the Prime Minister's Youth Program (PMYP) was committed to equip youth of the country with skilled education, based on information technology to enable them to meet requirements of the modern world.

Addressing the Twitter space, organized in collaboration with Microsoft, she said that PMYP along with microsoft would provide certification facility in various fields to provide modern and information technology based training to the youth according to the contemporary requirements.

The SAPM said that incumbent government was committed to providing quality education and employment facilities to the youth, as the majority of the population of the country comprising young people, adding we believed that they were asset of the country.

She was of the view that every year about 2 million Pakistani young people joined the labuor force and they were highly demanded in the IT sectors in different countries.

The SAPM said that Boot camp and certification in IT sector would help the youth to get more employment opportunities in other countries as well as participate in the process of national development.

Sharing view on the occasion, representative of Microsoft, Mr. Jabran said that information technology was being used in all fields across the world and emerging technology included artificial intelligence, cyber security and other technologies.

He said that the collaboration between PMYP and Microsoft would provide information technology training to the youth of Pakistan through certification. "Microsoft's certification is globally recognized" he added.

\778