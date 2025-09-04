Open Menu

PMYP, Destinations Collaborate To Revolutionize Pakistan's Tourism

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2025 | 04:30 PM

PMYP, Destinations collaborate to revolutionize Pakistan's tourism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) In a major development, the Prime Minister's Youth Programme (PMYP) and Destinations, a pioneering digital tourism platform, have joined forces to unlock new opportunities for young people in Pakistan's tourism and creator economies. This collaboration marks the beginning of a new era in leveraging technology, innovation and entrepreneurship to engage young people in high-potential industries.

According to an official, the partnership aims to accelerate the digital transformation of Pakistan's tourism and creator economies, providing a platform for young people to showcase their skills and talents. By harnessing the power of technology and innovation, PMYP and Destinations seek to empower young Pakistanis to drive economic growth and development in the country.

This initiative is expected to have a significant impact on Pakistan's economy, creating new opportunities for young people and promoting entrepreneurship and innovation. The collaboration between PMYP and Destinations is a testament to the government's commitment to empowering young people and promoting economic development in the country.

As part of this partnership, PMYP and Destinations will work together to identify and support young talent in the tourism and creator industries. The partnership will also provide training and capacity-building programs to equip young people with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in these industries.

Recent Stories

Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, d ..

Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion

40 minutes ago
 Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

3 hours ago
 PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

5 hours ago
 Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

8 hours ago
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

17 hours ago
 PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global sta ..

PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser

17 hours ago
 Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit ..

Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..

17 hours ago
 Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

17 hours ago
 PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders ..

PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug

17 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan