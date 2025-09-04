PMYP, Destinations Collaborate To Revolutionize Pakistan's Tourism
Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) In a major development, the Prime Minister's Youth Programme (PMYP) and Destinations, a pioneering digital tourism platform, have joined forces to unlock new opportunities for young people in Pakistan's tourism and creator economies. This collaboration marks the beginning of a new era in leveraging technology, innovation and entrepreneurship to engage young people in high-potential industries.
According to an official, the partnership aims to accelerate the digital transformation of Pakistan's tourism and creator economies, providing a platform for young people to showcase their skills and talents. By harnessing the power of technology and innovation, PMYP and Destinations seek to empower young Pakistanis to drive economic growth and development in the country.
This initiative is expected to have a significant impact on Pakistan's economy, creating new opportunities for young people and promoting entrepreneurship and innovation. The collaboration between PMYP and Destinations is a testament to the government's commitment to empowering young people and promoting economic development in the country.
As part of this partnership, PMYP and Destinations will work together to identify and support young talent in the tourism and creator industries. The partnership will also provide training and capacity-building programs to equip young people with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in these industries.
