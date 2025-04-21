PMYP Distributes 600,000 Laptops To Students Across All Phases
Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) In a significant stride towards bridging up the digital divide, the Prime Minister's Youth Programme (PMYP) has successfully distributed a total of 600,000 laptops to students across all phases.
This initiative has been a game-changer, enabling students from underprivileged backgrounds to gain access to digital resources and tools that were previously out of reach.
According to available data,the Prime Minister's Laptop Scheme has reached a major milestone, with 600,000 laptops distributed across all phases by the end of Phase-III.
The laptop distribution breakdown revealed a regional disparity, with Punjab receiving the largest share at 39.06 percent, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at 14.78 percent, and Sindh at 15.37 percent.
l The Federal capital garnered 13.40 percent, while Balochistan received a smaller share. Meanwhile, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan accounted for 2.51 percent and 0.
86 percent respectively, it stated. With this achievement, the scheme is now poised to take a significant leap forward with the approval of Phase-IV, further expanding its reach and impact.
The program has not only enhanced students' academic performance but also opened up new avenues for them to explore and learn.
The laptop distribution program has been instrumental in empowering students, providing them with the necessary skills and knowledge to compete in today's digital landscape.
The PMYP's laptop distribution program has been a resounding success, with far-reaching implications for the country's education sector.
By providing students with digital tools and resources, the program has helped level the playing field, ensuring that every student has an equal opportunity to succeed.
As the program continues to make a positive impact, it's clear that the future of education in the country is looking brighter than ever.
