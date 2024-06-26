PMYP Extends NYC Membership Deadline To July 10
Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2024 | 08:10 PM
The office of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) has further extended the deadline for the membership of the National Youth Council (NYC) to July 10
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The office of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) has further extended the deadline for the membership of the National Youth Council (NYC) to July 10.
The PMYP spokesperson told APP on Wednesday that the NYC an initiative under the Prime Minister's Youth Programme, was now accepting applications till July 10. She informed the NYC pursues young leaders aged 15 to 29 and provides a platform to advocate for youth development and engagement in governance. Members will offer non-partisan advice to the Prime Minister while the youngsters are asked not to miss the opportunity and apply at www.
pmyp.gov.pk to shape the future of Pakistan. The Objectives of NYC include the Provision of Policy support to provincial youth ministries and the creation of an official platform to develop a consortium of youth organizations, Institutionalization of NYC by developing its constitution and selection/election of future batches. Youngsters from all over Pakistan including Azad Jammu Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Oversees Pakistani are eligible to apply, she added.
