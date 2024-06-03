PMYP extends NYC membership deadline to Jun 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) office has extended the National Youth Council (NYC) membership deadline to June 15.

The PMYP spokesperson told APP that NYC an initiative under the Prime Minister's Youth Programme, is now accepting applications till June 15.

She informed that NYC pursues young leaders aged 15 to 29 and provides a platform to advocate for youth development and engagement in governance.

Members will offer non-partisan advice to the Prime Minister while the youngsters are asked not to miss the opportunity and apply at www.

pmyp.gov.pk to shape the future of Pakistan.

The Objectives of NYC include the Provision of Policy support to provincial youth ministries and the Creation of an official platform to develop a consortium of youth organizations, Institutionalization of NYC by developing its constitution and selection/election of future batches, Developing their digital portal for engaging youth and showcasing of work done, inspiring stories and dialogue Linkages and creating linkages with policymakers and opportunities for international collaboration.