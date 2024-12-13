PMYP, Germany To Focus On Youth Exchanges Collaborative Programmes
Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) and Germany agreed to explore opportunities to foster stronger youth ties between the two countries.
Chairman PMYP Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan and the German Ambassador to Pakistan, Alfred Grannas on Friday held a meeting at the Prime Minister's Office to discuss potential avenues for youth exchanges and collaborative initiatives between Pakistan and Germany.
During the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of educational exchanges, skill-building programmes and international cooperation in the areas of sports and youth development.
On the occasion, Rana Mashood highlighted the government's commitment to empowering young people across Pakistan.
He noted that the PMYP which includes initiatives in education, employment and entrepreneurship, could greatly benefit from international partnerships that offer youth exposure to global best practices and professional networks.
Ambassador Alfred Grannas expressed Germany’s support for Pakistan's youth initiatives and reiterated the importance of cross-cultural exchanges in strengthening bilateral relations.
He emphasized that Germany was keen to provide opportunities for Pakistani youth to engage in educational and vocational training programs, as well as sports and cultural exchanges, to help broaden their horizons and equip them with valuable skills.
Olympian Khawaja Junaid, a renowned sports figure on the occasion shared his insights on the role of sports in bridging cultural gaps and promoting youth empowerment.
He emphasized that sports exchanges would not only provide opportunities for skill development but also encourage teamwork, discipline, and mutual understanding among young people.
Syed Amna Batool, Focal Person for the Prime Minister's Youth Programme, highlighted various youth-oriented initiatives being implemented by the government, such as the Green Youth Movement, and National Youth Council and expressed hope that such initiatives could be further enhanced through international cooperation with Germany.
The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to explore specific areas for collaboration, including educational exchanges, sports programs, and leadership training, with the aim of creating lasting partnerships that empower youth in both countries.
