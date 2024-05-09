PMYP hosts dinner in honour of Commonwealth delegation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The Prime Minister's Youth Programme(PMYP) Thursday hosted a dinner in honour of the delegation of the Commonwealth of Nations to fortify youth development programmes in various fields.

During their visit to Pakistan Commonwealth delegates were warmly welcomed and important discussions were held on youth development agendas and initiatives.

Chairman Prime Minister's Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan said that the mutual interest between Pakistan and the Commonwealth will help promote cooperation in various fields of youth development programmes. The PMYP’s Chairman emphasised the potential of Pakistani youth and highlighted the initiatives originzed by the Youth Program to promote their growth.

He said that the PMYP desires to empower Pakistan’s youth along with the Commonwealth Youth Program and is ready to make every possible effort in this regard.

Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja spoke about the motivation of the youth in the IT sector, while Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Tarar emphasized the need for joint efforts to create a bright future for the youth of Pakistan.

It should be noted that the Commonwealth delegation is on a visit to Pakistan and the dinner’s success is a symbol of the strong bond and mutual commitment to the betterment of young people across the Commonwealth.

Among the distinguished guest's Chairman of PMYP Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Coordinator of Climate Change Rumina Khurshid Alam, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Tarrar, Technical Adviser to Commonwealth Sushil Ram Chand, Youth Officer Saima Majeed, CEO National Information Technology board Babar Majid Bhatti and others.