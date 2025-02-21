PMYP initiatives aimed at empowering youth: Rana Mashhood

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Prime Minister's Youth Programme (PMYP) Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has said that youth is biggest strength of the country and initiatives under the PMYP are aimed at providing opportunities to youngsters besides empowering them.

Addressing a press conference at Aiwan-i-Iqbal here on Friday, he said that country's economy was improving with every passing day and credit goes to the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

He said that everyday agreements were being signed with different countries to ensure development and prosperity in the country. He said that with the grace of Allah Almighty, now the world was looking towards Pakistan as economy and political stability are being witnessed in the country.

Regarding the PMYP, Rana Mashhood said that all provinces were being taken along in the programme and added that few days ago National Youth Council had been set up. He said that Youth Advisory Council would be Prime Minister's Advisory Council in coming budget and it will guide government in making policies for youth and regarding initiatives in field of education, vocational education, IT, sports, art and culture, science and technology besides climate change.

He further said that Prime Minister's Youth Programme was doing collaboration and launching different initiatives.

Chairman said, "Youth General Assembly is very active institution of youth and with its collaboration, PMYP is engaging youngsters of the province in Aiwan-i-Iqbal and providing them opportunity to grow." He said that government, development partners and educational institutions would provide different opportunities to youth during next two days in Aiwan-i-Iqbal. He said it was a job of government to engage youth and students towards positive activities. Now youth in the country were well aware that they have to make their future through hard work, he said and added that stability and peace in the society were of utmost importance.

He said, "It is an era of development as unrest period is over." The PMYP chairman said the government was focusing on shaping the future of youth as this would ultimately yield positive results for country's development and prosperity. He further said that awards would be given to those youngsters who would excel.

He said that Prime Minister Green Youth Movement, Prime Minister Youth Development Centres set up in universities would collaborate with Youth General Assembly and opportunities were being provided to entire youth to develop themselves in best manner. He said that purpose of gathering everyone here was to bring them at one platform. He said that Prime Minister would inaugurate world's best Digital Youth Hub under which scholarship, employment or green economy opportunities would be available to youngsters at one click.

He said that during next two days Aiwan-i-Iqbal would be centre of activity providing best opportunities to youngsters.

Rana Mashhood said that it was a matter of pride for the incumbent government that it was providing all out opportunities to youngsters aimed at empowering them.

To a question he said that the incumbent government had increased budget of Higher Education Commission and universities. He said that government was also focusing on research as no society or department could progress without research adding that comprehensive policy in this regard would be brought soon. He said that audit of universities had been started and things would further improve in coming days.

The PMYP chairman said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz were delivering as per the vision of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Fahad Shahbaz, Chaudhry Nauman and others were also present.