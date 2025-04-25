PMYP makes significant strides in youth empowerment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The Prime Minister's Youth Program (PMYP) has made significant strides in empowering the country's youth.

According to an available official document, the program's core focus was empowering youth through a comprehensive 4E framework, built on four key pillars: Education, Employment, Engagement, and Environment.

The document claimed that this comprehensive strategy aims to cultivate a versatile and skilled youth demographic, empowered to spearhead positive transformation and advancement.

These initiatives included, launching of the Digital Youth Hub, attracting over one million downloads, with 1,022,424 young individuals registering interest through the app.

The National Youth and Adolescent Policy is in its final phase and under this policy, youth will be divided into two categories to better cater to their needs.

The policy is being developed by incorporating feedback from one crore (10 million) youth, in collaboration with international partners.

It will also include out-of-school children, transgender individuals, and special-needs youth.

The Prime Minister's Laptop Scheme has reached a major milestone, with 600,000 laptops distributed across all phases by the end of Phase-III.

The PMYP Laptop Scheme helped the youth start freelancing and set up a digital Skills Institute.

The Prime Minister's Youth business and Agriculture Loan Scheme has benefited 171,000 youths from March 2025, with a total of 71 billion rupees.

Many operational programs were also provided such as Youth Internship Program and National Volunteer Core Skills construction and public service opportunities.

The Youth Skills Development Program provided training in various businesses and technologies, while the Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme offered free loans to businessmen.

The Youth Internship Program provided job opportunities to young people in Academia and the labor market, while the National Youth Council advised policy making.

In addition, Talent Hunt Sports League and Sports academies played a vital role in the development of sports and the Green Youth Movement trains young people with environmental protection.

The National Volunteer Corps voluntarily encouraged positive change, and digital Youth Hubs connected young people with digital skills and opportunities.

Talent Hunt Sports League and Sports Academies played a vital role in the development of sports and the Green Youth Movement trains young people with environmental protection.

In addition, the Green Youth Movement and the National Youth Council promoted the youth’s participation and policy influence.

The Pakistan education Endowment Fund has given 861 scholarships worth Rs 250 million. During the visit of the Commonwealth Secretary General in 2024, several steps were initiated on the youth, including the Commonwealth Asia Youth Alliance and the National Youth Corps.

As many as 104,000 players participated in the Prime Minister’s Youth Sports League, and the National Youth Council was formally established.

Under the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, the National Advanced and Youth Policy, UNICEF and Generation were being developed with the technical support of the Limited, which aims to meet the needs and wishes of the youth in Pakistan.