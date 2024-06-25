PMYP, NAVTTC Underscores To Equip Youth With High-tech
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2024 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme(PMYP) Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan, Executive Director of National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Amir Ali Jan, and Chairperson NAVTTC Ms Gulmeena Bilal convened a highly productive meeting to discuss strategies aimed at advancing the skill set for Pakistani youth after budgetary allocation.
The meeting underscored the importance of equipping young individuals with both high-tech and conventional skills to empower them for future opportunities.
Recognizing the evolving demands of the global job market, all the participants emphasized the need for comprehensive training initiatives aligned with current industry trends.
Chairman PMYP Rana Mashood expressed optimism about the collaborative efforts, stating, "Our goal is to ensure that every young Pakistani has the skills necessary to succeed in today's competitive landscape. By focusing on both high-tech and traditional skill development, we aim to enhance employment prospects and foster economic growth."
ED NAVTTC Amir Ali Jan echoed these sentiments, emphasizing NAVTTC's commitment to providing cutting-edge training programs across various sectors.
"At NAVTTC, we are dedicated to preparing our youth to excel in diverse fields, from technology-driven industries to traditional crafts. This holistic approach will enable them to contribute meaningfully to Pakistan's socio-economic development," he remarked.
During the meeting, Chairperson NAVTTC Ms. Gulmeena Bilal highlighted specific initiatives aimed at bridging the skills gap and ensuring inclusivity in training opportunities. "We are focused on creating pathways that cater to the aspirations of every young person, irrespective of their background. Our collaborative efforts will pave the way for a skilled workforce equipped to drive innovation and productivity," she affirmed.
The participants concluded the session with a commitment to intensify efforts towards enhancing skill development through strategic partnerships and targeted programs.
They underscored the importance of continuous dialogue and cooperation among stakeholders to achieve sustainable growth and prosperity for Pakistan.
