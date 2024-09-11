PMYP provides opportunities to young sportsmen

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme(PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Wednesday reiterated his pledge to support young athletes, stating that Pakistan’s youth possess immense talent and with the right platform, they can achieve international recognition and success.

During a meeting with Pakistan’s rising Javelin thrower, Yasir Sultan, who will represent the country at the South Asia Championship scheduled on October 3 to 5,2024 in India, he expressed his best wishes, acknowledging his commitment and determination to bring the championship title home.

On the occasion, Yasir conveyed his gratitude to the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme and its chairman for their unwavering support and encouragement.