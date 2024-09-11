Open Menu

PMYP Provides Opportunities To Young Sportsmen

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2024 | 04:10 PM

PMYP provides opportunities to young sportsmen

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme(PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Wednesday reiterated his pledge to support young athletes, stating that Pakistan’s youth possess immense talent and with the right platform, they can achieve international recognition and success.

During a meeting with Pakistan’s rising Javelin thrower, Yasir Sultan, who will represent the country at the South Asia Championship scheduled on October 3 to 5,2024 in India, he expressed his best wishes, acknowledging his commitment and determination to bring the championship title home.

On the occasion, Yasir conveyed his gratitude to the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme and its chairman for their unwavering support and encouragement.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister Young October Best Asia

Recent Stories

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

3 hours ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

4 hours ago
 Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

8 hours ago
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

17 hours ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

20 hours ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

23 hours ago
 Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

23 hours ago
 Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

23 hours ago
 realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan