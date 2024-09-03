PMYP Provides Platform To Empower Youth: Rana Mashhood
Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Program (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Tuesday said that PMYP was taking various initiatives to highlight the potential and provide more employment opportunities, resources and support to the youth.
Addressing the awards ceremony of the “China Scholarship for Youth Skill Development” held in collaboration with China TANG International and the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), he said that youth is the future of Pakistan and equipping young individuals with both high-tech and conventional skills was the priority of the government.
The Chairman PMYP congratulated the selected students on merit for the Chinese Scholarship programme and said that Pakistan has a talented youth and has a central role in progressing the country towards fast-paced development.
"Our goal is to ensure that every young Pakistani has the skills necessary to succeed in today's competitive landscape. By focusing on both high-tech and traditional skill development, we aim to enhance employment prospects and foster economic growth", he remarked.
Calling Youth the "Ambassadors of Pakistan," he urged them to work hard honestly and glorify the name of Pakistan.
Rana also acknowledged the strong bond between Pakistan and China and gratitude for China's support in poverty alleviation, youth employment and development.
He informed that China had offered to provide training to around 200,000 youngsters in various fields during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to China while during the tenure of the former PM Nawaz Sharif in 2013-18 students were sent to China on scholarships. He added that as many as 7000 to 10,000 students were getting an education in Chinese universities and making their future prosperous.
On the occasion, he also asked the management of NAVTTC to increase the number of females in the fields of technical education and for scholarships abroad as Malaysia's development of its GDP increased up to 2 to 3 per cent after the inclusion of skilled women.
The chairman said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar were also launching new initiatives to empower youth.
Commending NAVTTC's, TEVTA and TANG's ongoing efforts in cultivating a skilled workforce, he emphasized the pivotal role of skill education in national development.
