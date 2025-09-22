PMYP - P@SHA Sign MoU To Empower Youth In Technology Sector
Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 08:08 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) In a landmark development for Pakistan’s technology and youth sectors, the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) and the Pakistan IT Industry Association (P@SHA) join forces to empower youth and boost Pakistan’s digital economy
by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Prime Minister’s Office.
The agreement seeks to open new horizons of skills development, entrepreneurship, and digital innovation for young Pakistanis.
The MoU was formally signed by Dr. Muhammad Ali Malik, Deputy Secretary of PMYP, and Ali Hasani, Secretary General of P@SHA. The ceremony was also attended by Chairman PMYP, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, and Dr. Sonia Saleem, P@SHA Central Executive Committee Member and Focal Person for PMYP.
Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PMYP Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said the partnership reflects the government’s commitment to empowering youth and preparing them to meet the fast-changing demands of the global technology market.
“This partnership will not only provide our youth with cutting-edge skills but also expand opportunities for innovation, entrepreneurship, and job creation,” he remarked.
The collaboration will focus on multiple key areas. Joint advocacy for youth-centered policies will be prioritized, with both organizations pledging to work together in shaping a more inclusive and enabling digital ecosystem. Curricula will be co-developed and regularly updated in line with industry needs, while industry-backed certification programs will be introduced to validate skills and enhance employability.
To nurture entrepreneurship, PMYP and P@SHA will establish mentorship networks and launch incubation programs for emerging startups. Special emphasis will be placed on women-led enterprises to ensure gender-inclusive growth. Moreover, structured internships, apprenticeships, and career pathways will be designed through P@SHA’s member companies to provide young people with real-world industry exposure and clear professional trajectories.
The partnership also envisions unified branding for all joint initiatives, ensuring consistent visibility of PMYP and P@SHA’s collaborative efforts in the country’s growing tech ecosystem.
Industry experts present at the ceremony hailed the agreement as a much-needed step to harness the potential of Pakistan’s young population ,the majority of whom are under 30 years of age. They stressed that aligning academic and training programs with market demands is crucial for positioning Pakistan as a competitive global player in IT and digital services.
“This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for Pakistan’s youth,” Rana Mashhood concluded. “Through our joint efforts with P@SHA, we will build stronger opportunities for skill development, promote entrepreneurship, and strengthen Pakistan’s digital economy. Our youth are our greatest resource, and investing in them is an investment in the nation’s future.”
The MoU is expected to accelerate youth empowerment, foster innovation, and pave the way for a brighter, more sustainable future for young entrepreneurs and professionals across Pakistan.
