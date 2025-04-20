PMYP Striving To Promote Environmental Conservation
Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2025 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The Prime Minister's Youth Program (PMYP) has made significant strides in promoting environmental conservation and eco-friendly behavior in Pakistan.
According to official of PMYP, awareness was created among country's youth on environmental conservation through its Green Youth Movement.
He said that a total of 137 Green Youth Clubs have been established in various universities across the country, engaging thousands of students in sustainable development and eco-innovation activities.
He said the Green Youth Movement will focus on several key areas, including climate change, renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and waste management.
He said the PMYP's Green Youth Movement was a collaborative effort with the British Council, Higher education Commission, and other stakeholders.
The official said the initiative will also provide training and capacity-building programs for young people, as well as opportunities for networking and collaboration with other stakeholders.
By empowering young Pakistanis to drive sustainable development, The Green Youth Movement aims to contribute to the country's progress towards achieving these global goals.
The initiative has already gained momentum, with hundreds of young people from across the country expressing interest in joining the movement.
The Green Youth Movement is set to become a major force in promoting sustainable development and green growth in Pakistan, and its impact is expected to be felt for years to come,he stated.
He said that by empowering young Pakistanis to take the lead in environmental conservation, the PMYP's Green Youth Movement is poised to make a significant impact on the country's environmental future,he added.
