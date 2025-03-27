PMYP successfully launches PM Digital Youth Hub, revolutionizing youth empowerment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) In a groundbreaking move to empower Pakistan's youth, the Prime Minister's Youth Programme (PMYP) has successfully launched the PM Digital Youth Hub (DYH), a pioneering platform designed to provide young people with a one-stop solution for accessing opportunities in education, skills development, employment, entrepreneurship, engagement, and environment.

The unique platform is a “One-Stop Shop” platform where anyone can connect to the four key areas of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP): Education, Employment, Engagement, and Environment.

Talking at the ceremony, Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan credited the initiative's success to the visionary leadership and tireless efforts of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

He said, the Digital Youth Hub is a groundbreaking portal that empowers young people to thrive in various areas, including education, employment, and personal growth.

"This innovative platform provides access to opportunities such as jobs, internships, scholarships, loans, sports, and environmental initiatives, as well as resources for IT, arts, culture, and more," he added.

Rana said, It empowers youth by providing AI-driven recommendations and personalized access to resources, supporting their growth and development.

This platform is Pakistan’s first national initiative designed to connect youth with diverse opportunities.

The app is available for download on iOS and Android mobile devices via their respective Play Stores and can also be accessed through the website: www.

pmyp.gov.com.

UNICEF’s Officer In-charge, Sharmila Rasool, said this initiative as a ground-breaking moment that everyone had been waiting for. She said, the Digital Youth Hub is a result of the combined efforts of PMYP and UNICEF – Generation Unlimited.

“This hub brings together opportunities and potentials, and it is a great achievement for Pakistan’s youth. Well done, Pakistan, and well done, youth, for making the right investments at the right moment," she stated.

Chairman of the Global Semiconductor Group Naweed Shervani said, the youth of Pakistan is the country’s greatest opportunity, but this can only be realized when youth are empowered, trained, and capable.

He stressed that Private and Public sectors should ensure to put maximum effort into training and enabling the youth.

He said, Digital Youth Hub will create opportunities for every young individual to reach their potential, which will ultimately contribute to Pakistan’s growth.

United Nations Resident Coordinator Muhammad Yahya, said 64% of Pakistan’s population is under the age of 30, making the youth a driving force for change, innovation, and progress.

He said, the Digital Youth Hub marks the beginning of the digital era in Pakistan and is not just a website or app, but a 360-degree ecosystem designed to bridge gaps and open doors for the next generation.