PMYP To Continue Supporting Young Athletes; Rana Mashhood
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Thursday reiterated his pledge to support young athletes, stating that Pakistan’s youth possess immense talent and with the right platform, they can achieve international recognition and success.
During a meeting with Pakistan’s rising wrestling star, Athar Zahid, who will represent the country at the Wrestling World Championship scheduled on October 2024 in Nepal, he expressed his best wishes to Athar, acknowledging his commitment and determination to bring the championship title home.
Zahid, who is set to face Indian wrestler Singham Dubey in a much-anticipated bout, vowed to give his best performance and win the title for Pakistan.
Athar Zahid conveyed his gratitude to the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme and its chairman for their unwavering support and encouragement.
