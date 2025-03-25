PMYP to launch Digital Youth Hub tomorrow, revolutionizing career opportunity landscape

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Youth Program is all set to launch a revolutionary Digital Youth Hub on Wednesday, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at empowering Pakistan's youth.

This pioneering initiative sets it sight to link young Pakistanis with a wide range of career opportunities, scholarships, internships, and employment prospects both nationwide and globally. According to an official, Youth Hub Portal was poised to make a massive impact, empowering a staggering 10 to 15 million young people in its very first year.

This portal will help connect young people with employers,including both the public and private sectors,as well as international opportunities in countries such as Saudi Arabia,UAE,Japan,South Korea,Canada and the United States. He said Digital Youth Hub would revolutionize the country's job market by providing young Pakistanis with seamless access to job openings that match their skills, spanning the entire spectrum of blue-collar, white-collar, and grey-collar professions. He said the initiative will offer a comprehensive suite of services, including, Expert Career Counseling, comprehensive employment listenings and specialized training programme. By bridging the gap between job seekers and employers, this digital hub would empower the nation's youth, foster economic growth, and drive Pakistan's future prosperity.

He said Digital Youth Hub designed to connect young Pakistanis with job opportunities tailored to their skills. .,Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the Digital Youth Hub represents a pivotal component of the government's comprehensive strategy to amplify youth engagement,he stated. This initiative is intricately linked with the Prime Minister's Youth Program, which focuses on enriching education, employment, and skill development opportunities for young Pakistanis.

He said it was designed to connect talented individuals with a wide range of employment opportunities.

A game-changing online portal would empower young Pakistanis to take control of their career trajectories. He said, it would enables users to create personalized profiles, unlocking a world of tailored employment and educational opportunities that perfectly match their skills and qualifications. He said,this ambitious initiative promises to be a game-changer, offering a beacon of hope for millions of aspiring professionals eager to make their mark.

As the country strives to build a robust and modern economy, this innovative tool is expected to bridge the gap between talent and opportunity, unlocking the full potential of Pakistan's youthful population, he stated.