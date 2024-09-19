Open Menu

PMYP To Organize "Cycle For Life" Rally On Friday

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2024 | 10:10 PM

PMYP to organize "Cycle For Life" rally on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) will organize a "Cycle For Life" rally on Friday to create awareness about the dangers of drug use among youth.

The rally would be held in collaboration with the Mujahid Group Of Industries, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Khubaib Foundation and Islamabad Cycling Association.

The objective of the rally was to promote environmental preservation, raise awareness about the dangers of drugs and engage youth in healthy activities.

The rally will start at 3 pm and after taking rounds on Constitution Avenue will culminate at 6 pm on D-Chowk.

