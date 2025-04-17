PMYP to provide numerous opportunities to SMIU students: Rana Mashhood

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Thursday said Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) has a historic legacy as founder of the nation Quaid e Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah received his early education from this institution.

He said this while addressing a program organized by the SMIU at Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium. Chairman PMYP along with the Vice Chancellor Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai and Coordinator Prime Minister’s Youth Program for Sindh Fahad Shafiq also visited SMIU’s Hashmat Lodi Youth Development Center, Artificial Intelligence Lab, business Incubation Center and other related sections of the university. During his visit the Chairman PMYP announced support for the Hashmat Lodi Development Centre, students of Artificial Intelligence and Mathematical Sciences and other departments of the university. Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai briefed the Chairman of PMYP about SMIU’s history, facilities being provided to the students at SMIU and future plans for youth.

He said SMIU is the institution of national importance, hence the government of Pakistan especially the Prime Minister’s Youth Program will provide numerous opportunities to the students of SMIU at the national and international level.

Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan maintained that the young boy and girl students are a bright future of our country, but it is a fact that there are big challenges to the country, therefore these young people have a national responsibility to make the country more prosperous and developed. He said the PMYP is working to create more opportunities for youth of the entire country in higher education, technical education and employment without any difference.

He maintained that it is the first time that Youth Development Policy has been presented in the federal cabinet. Additionally, a Digital Youth Hub has been launched, where young people are getting registration to avail multiple opportunities for their successful career nationally and internationally.

He also said that a Green Youth Movement Club has also been launched in the universities of the country to prepare environmental warriors to protect the country from environmental changes. He also mentioned other similar policies being prepared for youth of the country. Therefore, these all efforts are being taken to empower the youth, who are shining example of the country, he added.

SMIU- Vice Chancellor Dr. Sahrai briefed the PMYP chairman about the institution and informed that 3000 students are enrolled in different programs of I.T. and a floor at the I.T. Tower has been allocated for AI and Business Incubation Center, where multiple activities and trainings are being held for career development of youth.

Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai said besides other sources of energies like solar energy, hydel power and wind energy, Pakistan has huge youth energy, that must be prepared and properly utilized for the development of the country.

Praising the role of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah played for improvement of higher education in Sindh, Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai said the Chief Minister has taken remarkable efforts for smooth functioning of public sector universities of the province. “The Chief Minister Sindh saved specially the old universities of Sindh from collapse due to their financial crisis by increasing their budget in the fiscal year 2024-25.” Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai said and added that besides Federal Higher Education Commission (HEC), the Sindh Higher Education Commission is also performing very well for improvement of quality higher education and training of youth in the province.

He suggested that the federal HEC should increase budget of public sector universities of the country in its coming budget for fiscal year 2025-26. Fahad Shafiq in his speech said they will provide equal opportunities of education and employment to the youth of Sindh.

Later on, Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai presented souvenirs to the guests.