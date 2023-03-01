PMYP to provide skill education to 10,000 young Pakistanis: Shaza Fatima

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja Wednesday said that Prime Minister Youth Program (PMYP) will provide skill education to 10,000 Pakistan youth under its skill scholarship program to develop their expertise in demand-driven and employable skills along with formal education.

Talking to the media person in her office, the SAPM said that our foremost goal is to facilitate youth in each and every field and through this initiative high-end and high-tech skills will be provided to the youth by reputed institutions across the country.

She said that the industrial sector will also be taken on board for making these programs more inclusive and market-oriented with a special focus on the Information technology (IT) sector.

These skill development initiatives will help youth get more opportunities in various sectors of the economy, the SAPM said.

Talking about the other initiatives under PMYP, Shaza Fatima said that we are committed to ensuring microeconomic stability in the country by involving youth in the process of national development. Youth must take advantage of these opportunities and enable themselves to play an active role in making Pakistan a prosperous country, she said.

Shaza Fatima further said that we have revamped the youth development centres and introduced a mobile App enabling youth to discover the world of opportunities.

"Youth can find job opportunities, career counselling, and all the information related to different initiatives of PMYP through a single mobile application". Agriculture loans and loans for businesses can also be submitted through this app, she added.

SAPM said that PMYP is fully transparent and one billion rupees were distributed among the successful applicants under the Prime Minister Youth Business and Agriculture loan scheme.

She said that this loan program aimed to promote entrepreneurship among youth by providing business loans in three tiers on simple terms and with less markup through 15 Commercial, Islamic and SME banks.

"All Pakistani residents, aged between 21 and 45 years with entrepreneurial potential are eligible to apply for the loan while for IT and E-Commerce related businesses, the lower age limit is 18 years," she said.

She said that Commonwealth Youth Program marks its 50th anniversary while PMYP likewise completes a decade of success and achievements this year.

She said that Commonwealth has declared 2023 as a Year of Youth and also asked the member countries to celebrate a "week of youth" to highlight the role of youth in national development and initiate youth-focused programs.

"Pakistan celebrated this week first as we are also the Chairperson of the Commonwealth Council of Ministers, the SAPM added.

She said that "Week of Youth", featured a number of programs including sports competitions, marathons and cheque distribution among successful applicants of the PM Youth and Agriculture Scheme.

"The week-long celebrations were started with a competition for young start-ups, titled "Future Builder's Contest", arranged in collaboration with the UAE embassy while football and volleyball trials under the Prime Minister's Talent Hunt program, 10 Kilometers marathon race, a photography competition on the issue of climate change and cheques distribution among the successful applicants under the Prime Minister's Youth Loan and Agriculture Loan were also part of the week's activities" she added.

SAPM said that with the vision to empower the youth of the country, PMYP was started by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 2013 while Maryam Nawaz was the first chairperson of the program.

She said that PMYP is a significant and all-encompassing intervention to empower youth and enable them to fully realize their potential. It was created following extensive collaboration with young people and other stakeholders.

The SAPM said under the Prime Minister Youth Program (PMYP), traditional and non-traditional skills were being provided to the youth aiming at enabling them to play an active role in the development of the country.

She said that Green Youth Clubs have been established in all public sector universities with a special focus on achieving sustainable development goals and promoting innovative ideas among the youth.

Besides, she said, a number of other programs were introduced under PMYP for the welfare of the youth. Laptops were being provided to the youth to equip them with the latest technologies so that they could meet the challenges of the modern world and the use of information technology could be promoted in the country.