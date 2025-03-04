PMYP to start National Youth Employment Plan

Prime Minister's Youth Program has planned to start "The National Youth Employment Plan", designed to empower youth with employable skills and bridge the gap between education and employment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister's Youth Program has planned to start "The National Youth Employment Plan", designed to empower youth with employable skills and bridge the gap between education and employment.

The Prime Minister's Youth Program (PMYP) is nearing the completion of its flagship initiative, the National Youth Employment Plan.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, this comprehensive plan aims to provide Pakistani youth with employment opportunities, modern skills, and career advancement prospects, both domestically and internationally.

By offering vocational training, internships, business support, and employment opportunities in various sectors, the plan seeks to bridge the skills gap and promote entrepreneurship.

The initiative will also introduce specialized training programs in technology, digital skills, and other vital sectors, enabling young people to acquire in-demand skills.

The government is collaborating with national and international organizations to create maximum opportunities for young people, ensuring they can showcase their skills on a global platform.

This revolutionary initiative is a significant step towards economic growth and empowering young people in the country.

The government is committed to providing talented young individuals with equal opportunities to progress and showcase their skills.