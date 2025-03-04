Open Menu

PMYP To Start National Youth Employment Plan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2025 | 10:08 PM

PMYP to start National Youth Employment Plan

Prime Minister's Youth Program has planned to start "The National Youth Employment Plan", designed to empower youth with employable skills and bridge the gap between education and employment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister's Youth Program has planned to start "The National Youth Employment Plan", designed to empower youth with employable skills and bridge the gap between education and employment.

The Prime Minister's Youth Program (PMYP) is nearing the completion of its flagship initiative, the National Youth Employment Plan.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, this comprehensive plan aims to provide Pakistani youth with employment opportunities, modern skills, and career advancement prospects, both domestically and internationally.

By offering vocational training, internships, business support, and employment opportunities in various sectors, the plan seeks to bridge the skills gap and promote entrepreneurship.

The initiative will also introduce specialized training programs in technology, digital skills, and other vital sectors, enabling young people to acquire in-demand skills.

The government is collaborating with national and international organizations to create maximum opportunities for young people, ensuring they can showcase their skills on a global platform.

This revolutionary initiative is a significant step towards economic growth and empowering young people in the country.

The government is committed to providing talented young individuals with equal opportunities to progress and showcase their skills.

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to Extraord ..

Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to Extraordinary Arab Summit in Cairo

26 minutes ago
 UAE, UK strengthen collaboration to combat illicit ..

UAE, UK strengthen collaboration to combat illicit financial flows

41 minutes ago
 Arada, Big Heart, UNHCR partner for fourth ‘Home ..

Arada, Big Heart, UNHCR partner for fourth ‘Home for a Home’ campaign in Cha ..

41 minutes ago
 Two get death sentence, two more prison terms in d ..

Two get death sentence, two more prison terms in double murder case

3 minutes ago
 Attaullah Tarar vows to continue efforts to transf ..

Attaullah Tarar vows to continue efforts to transform national broadcaster PTV

3 minutes ago
 Chairman Senate Gilani pays tribute to Syed Alamda ..

Chairman Senate Gilani pays tribute to Syed Alamdar Hussain Gilani for his match ..

3 minutes ago
Amjad Pervaiz appointed as advocate general Punjab

Amjad Pervaiz appointed as advocate general Punjab

3 minutes ago
 PTA, Huawei sgn MoU at GSMA Barcelona to strength ..

PTA, Huawei sgn MoU at GSMA Barcelona to strengthen Cybersecurity in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Mayor calls on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Mayor calls on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

1 hour ago
 DC starts monitoring of Ramazan Negahban Package

DC starts monitoring of Ramazan Negahban Package

1 hour ago
 Commissioner directs to ensure delivery of essenti ..

Commissioner directs to ensure delivery of essential items at notified rates

1 hour ago
 Minister for Planning, Development and Special Ini ..

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan