PN Air Defence Units Conduct Live SAMs Firing

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Navy Air Defense Units, in an impressive display of firepower here on Wednesday, demonstrated their combat readiness through live weapon firing of surface to air missiles (SAMs).

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was the chief guest on the occasion, an PN press release said.

During the live weapon firing , the launched missiles successfully engaged the intended targets reaffirming the Pakistan Navy's war fighting capability and combat potential.

The Chief of Naval Staff on the occasion expressed his complete satisfaction on the operational readiness of Pakistan Navy and its preparedness to defend the national maritime interests.

He also commended the officers and sailors for their commitment and professionalism, emphasizing on continued vigilance to thwart any aggression against the sea frontiers and provide a befitting response to any misadventure by the adversary.\932

