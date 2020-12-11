PN, ANF seize drugs in joint operation in Arabian Sea

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :In a joint operation, the Pakistan Navy (PN) along with the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 200 kg of Ice and 99 kg of Crystal in Arabin Sea off Jiwani, Balochistan.

The drugs, valued at approximately Rs 1.

8 billion, were to be smuggled to unknown destination through Arabian Sea, said a news release on Friday.

The seized drugs were handed over to ANF for legal proceedings.

Successful execution of joint Anti-Narcotics Operation is a demonstration of PN resolve to counter illegal activities in the maritime zones of the country and promote maritime security in the region.