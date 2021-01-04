PN, ANF seize huge quantity of Ice in joint operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Navy in an intelligence based joint operation with Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 100 kg of Ice in Ibrahim Hyderi area.

The recovered narcotics were hidden in a barren area, said a news release on Monday.

The drugs valued at approximately USD 3.

8 Million were to be smuggled to unknown destination through Arabian Sea. The seized drugs were handed over to ANF for legal proceedings.

The successful execution joint Anti-Narcotics Operation demonstrate PN's strong resolve to counter illegal activities in maritime domain. Pakistan Navy remain fully vigilant to thwart any unlawful act along the coastline and sea of the country.