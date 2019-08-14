PN cadets assume guard responsibility at Mazar-e-Quaid

Karachi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :A smartly attired contingent of Pakistan Naval academy cadets assumed the guard responsibility, during an impressive ceremony at Mazar e Quaid e Azam here on Wednesday Morning.

Commodore Irfan Taj was the chief guest on the occasion.

Lt. Commander Mohammad Furqan led the 48 cadets as the parade commander, also joined by a contingent of Pakistan Navy sailors pertaining to its different units. Commodore Irfan Taj along with PN cadets and sailors offered fateha and laid floral wreath at the mazar.

Earlier the 73rd independence day of the country dawned with 21 gun salute in the Sindh capital, with special prayers for national prosperity and progress coupled with safety of its people.

Festivity is thick in the air as flag hoisting was underway at different institutions and organizations, since 8 o clock in the morning.

Elaborate arrangements have also been made to celebrate the day, including a rally to be led by Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah.