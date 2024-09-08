PN celebrates Navy Day with great devotion, enthusiasm

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Navy on Sunday celebrated Navy Day with great devotion and enthusiasm.

The Navy Day celebrations started with special prayers for national security and success of Kashmir's freedom struggle in all mosques of Pakistan Navy, an Inter Services Public Relations news release said.

On September 8, 1965, during Operation Somnath, Pakistan Navy ships attacked the Indian port of Dwarka, destroying the Indian radar station and destroying the pride of the enemy.

Ghazi, the only submarine of the Pakistan Navy, maintained its dominance in the Indian Ocean during the war and paralyzed the 5 times larger Indian Navy in Indian ports.

Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf said in his message that September 8 is a golden chapter in the history of Pakistan Navy, which reminds us of the eternal sacrifices and passions of our sailors.

He added that Pakistan Navy is recognized as a strong naval force in the region.

"Pakistan Navy is adding modern warships, submarines and maritime aircraft to its fleet to further strengthen the country's naval defense," the Chief of the Naval Staff said.

On this day the officers, CPOs, sailors and civilians of Pakistan Navy pledge to stand firm till their last breath and last drop of blood in the invincible defense of the country and in case of any aggression.