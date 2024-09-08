Open Menu

PN Celebrates Navy Day With Great Devotion, Enthusiasm

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2024 | 11:30 PM

PN celebrates Navy Day with great devotion, enthusiasm

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Navy on Sunday celebrated Navy Day with great devotion and enthusiasm.

The Navy Day celebrations started with special prayers for national security and success of Kashmir's freedom struggle in all mosques of Pakistan Navy, an Inter Services Public Relations news release said.

On September 8, 1965, during Operation Somnath, Pakistan Navy ships attacked the Indian port of Dwarka, destroying the Indian radar station and destroying the pride of the enemy.

Ghazi, the only submarine of the Pakistan Navy, maintained its dominance in the Indian Ocean during the war and paralyzed the 5 times larger Indian Navy in Indian ports.

Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf said in his message that September 8 is a golden chapter in the history of Pakistan Navy, which reminds us of the eternal sacrifices and passions of our sailors.

He added that Pakistan Navy is recognized as a strong naval force in the region.

"Pakistan Navy is adding modern warships, submarines and maritime aircraft to its fleet to further strengthen the country's naval defense," the Chief of the Naval Staff said.

On this day the officers, CPOs, sailors and civilians of Pakistan Navy pledge to stand firm till their last breath and last drop of blood in the invincible defense of the country and in case of any aggression.

Related Topics

India Pakistan Navy September Sunday Gold All Blood

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

15 hours ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..

24 hours ago
 "Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes ..

"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas

24 hours ago
 Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad fro ..

Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9

24 hours ago
 Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational ..

Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs

1 day ago
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilat ..

PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr

1 day ago
 Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC h ..

Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed

1 day ago
 Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

1 day ago
 Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Kh ..

Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’

1 day ago
 Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

1 day ago
 Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper w ..

Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan