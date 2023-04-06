PN Command & Staff Conference assesses evolving maritime situation in region

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The Command & Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy Thursday assessed evolving maritime situation in the region and discussed a range of topics related to national security, geostrategic affairs, combat readiness and training of troops.

The conference, which was chaired by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at the Naval Headquarters, Besides, also reviewed progress on Pakistan Navy's ongoing projects and future plans, said a news release.

The Naval Chief underlined the importance of maintaining perpetual combat readiness to effectively counter any potential aggression against Pakistan.

He praised the efforts made towards capability enhancement through the acquisition of emerging technologies, and expressed his full confidence in the high state of operational preparedness of the Pakistan Navy in safeguarding the maritime frontiers of the motherland.

The Pakistan Navy's commitment in line with the government policies to extend all-out efforts to support earthquake-hit countries Turkiye and Syria through recently conducted International Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief mission by PN ships was also reaffirmed.

The Command & Staff Conference serves as an apex decision-making body of the Pakistan Navy wherein, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders review Pakistan Navy's policies and plans.