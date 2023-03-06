UrduPoint.com

PN Commander Karachi Calls On Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2023 | 04:10 PM

PN Commander Karachi calls on Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Navy (PN) Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Mohammed Saleem called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Monday.

They discussed the professional efficiency of the Pakistan Navy, its role in the protection of coastal areas, and other issues.

Governor Kamran Tessori said that Pakistan Navy was the proud institution of the nation. The Navy was playing important role in the protection of the coastal belt in a befitting manner.

He also praised Pakistan Navy for its role in controlling smuggling.

Rear Admiral Mohammed Saleem said that they were capable to live up to the expectations of the nation.

