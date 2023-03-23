PN commemorates Pakistan Day in solidarity with Turkiye as second relief ship reaches Mersin

The second Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) MOAWIN deployed on international Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR) mission reached Mersin, Turkiye on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :The second Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) MOAWIN deployed on international Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR) mission reached Mersin, Turkiye on Thursday.

The ship brought second shipment of relief goods comprising winterized tents and blankets for the earthquake affectees, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

The ship was warmly welcomed by Turkish Naval officials and Pakistan diplomatic staff.

To mark solidarity with the Turkish brethren, a simple and graceful ceremony was organized on board at PNS MOAWIN to commemorate Pakistan Day.

The ceremony was attended by the Turkish government and military officials, including Governor of Mersin and Chief of Staff of Turkish Naval Forces along with the Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkiye.

At the ceremony, PN Mission Commander expressed condolences on behalf of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and the people of Pakistan for the tragic loss of lives and property in the quake and reaffirmed the navy resolve to stand with brotherly countries at the time of need.

Meanwhile, Turkish government officials highly appreciated the support provided by the Government of Pakistan.

At home, Pakistan Navy celebrated the Pakistan Day with traditional zeal & passion. The day dawned with the gun salutes and prayers were offered for the solidarity and longevity of the beloved homeland.

The Flag hoisting ceremonies and illuminations were organized onboard Pakistan Navy Ships and Establishments as per ceremonial norms. Besides, at the coastal areas Pakistan Zindabad rally by students of Bahria College Ormara and Exhibition of armaments & equipment was held by Armed Forces at Gwadar in which local populace actively participated.

Pakistan Day marks the determination and special eminence of Muslims of the sub-continent and recollects their determination & prominence that fight all odds with unity in changing the course of history.

Consistently, in accordance with the directions of the Government of Pakistan, Pakistan Navy demonstrates its unwavering commitment in providing continuous support for the people of Syria and Turkey through strengthened, coordinated and unified national efforts.