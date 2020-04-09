PN distributes ration among needy families

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Pakistan Navy's relief activities in different parts of the country are underway amid outbreak of Covid-19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Navy's relief activities in different parts of the country are underway amid outbreak of Covid-19.

The PN distributed ration bags among needy families in the coastal areas of Sindh, Balochistan and the nearby villages also, said a statement issued here on Thursday.

Besides, the ration bags were also distributed in about thousands of deserving families in different districts of Punjab including Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur and Muzaffargarh.

The Navy also provided medical protective kits and other equipment to different hospitals.