PN Established Free Medical Camp

Sun 22nd September 2019 | 05:48 PM

PN established free medical camp

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd September, 2019) arachi, Sept. 22 (Online) With an aim to provide better medical facilities and awareness on health issues, Pakistan Navy established a Free Medical Camp at Karachi (Pakistan Point news / Online - 22nd September, 2019) almat, Balochistan.Karachi (Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd September, 2019) almat is a village near Pasni, Balochistan with a population of almost 2000 people and is deprived of basic medical facilities.

Pakistan Navy Doctors along with Assistant District Health Officer provided medical treatment to patients at Medical Camp.

More than 300 patients including women and children were provided free medical treatment and medicines at the camp.

Minor surgical procedures were also carried out at the medical camp to facilitate the patients. Pakistan Navy is committed to provide quality medical aid to the people living in remote areas along the coast. The free medical camps conducted by Pakistan Navy are extremely helpful for the underprivileged populace of these areas.

