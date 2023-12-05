PN inducts 5th ATR aircraft

The induction ceremony of 5th ATR of Pakistan Navy was held at Naval Aviation Base PNS Mehran, Karachi where Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf was the Chief Guest on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The induction ceremony of 5th ATR of Pakistan Navy was held at Naval Aviation Base PNS Mehran, Karachi where Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf was the Chief Guest on Tuesday.

The newly inducted ATR aircraft, acquired from PIA, is equipped with day and night flying capability to undertake ferry, logistics support, Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC), General Evacuation (GENEVAC) and training missions, a news release said.

Pakistan Navy is in the process of acquiring ATR aircraft from various sources and is modernising them to carry out maritime reconnaissance and antisubmarine warfare missions at sea. Being a commercial aircraft it has very low operating cost as compared to tailor-made military aircraft. This is the 5th aircraft which has been acquired for the purpose.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff highlighted the importance of evolving geo-strategic environment in the Indian Ocean Region and emphasized the need to have a potent naval force in order to counter emerging challenges.

He underlined the significance of strong maritime defence for Pakistan and reiterated that the induction of modern aircraft will enhance Pakistan Navy's capability of safeguarding maritime frontiers.

Earlier during his welcome address, Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi highlighted that induction of ATR will ensure sustained operations from western seaboard through regular logistics and personnel movements.

Later, Chief of the Naval Staff handed over ATR documents to Commander Pakistan Fleet. The ceremony was attended by Flag Officers, Ex Aviators of Pakistan Navy and reps of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).