Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 04:15 PM

PN marks beginning of annual mangrove plantation campaign in Sindh - Balochsitan coast

Pakistan Navy Commander Coast, Vice Admiral Faisal Rasool Lodhi opened the annual mangrove plantation campaign by planting a sapling at Port Qasim area here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Navy Commander Coast, Vice Admiral Faisal Rasool Lodhi opened the annual mangrove plantation campaign by planting a sapling at Port Qasim area here on Tuesday.

A PN spokesman sharing details of the exercise said three million small sized mangrove trees would be planted during the envisaged campaign in the coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan, with equal attention towards active involvement of the local people in the critically needed exercise.

Mentioning that PN is playing a significant role in protection of mangrove forests on the coasts of the country, he said measures have also been adopted to sensitize coastal and fishermen communities about relevance of the same in supplementing their livelihood as well role of these mangroves in averting sea erosion besides serving as a buffer against series of natural calamities.

Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi (NI), in his message, was quoted to have emphasized the importance of mangroves in maintaining the crucial balance between marine resources and coastal environment.

PN Commander Coast, Vice Admiral Lodhi addressing the PN personnel and local people highlighted the fact that reduction in the size of mangrove forests was creating a negative impact on the environment and the lives of the concerned communities.

He assured that Pakistan Navy would continue playing its role in protecting country's resources in their totality and this of course encompasses the coastal belt.

It was mentioned that more than six million saplings were planted in the belt during past four years, which have gained significant strength and density due to coordination among concerned stakeholders.

