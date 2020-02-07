UrduPoint.com
PN Organizes International Nautical Competition - 2020

Fri 07th February 2020

The 3rd Pakistan Navy International Nautical Competition was concluded Pakistan Naval Academy, Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th February, 2020) The 3rd Pakistan Navy International Nautical Competition was concluded Pakistan Naval Academy, Karachi.International teams from Germany, Indonesia, Oman, Qatar, Sri Lanka and Turkey participated in the week long nautical events of the competition.

Commander Karachi, Rear Admiral Zahid Ilyas was the Chief Guest at closing ceremonyDuring the PN International Nautical Competition, six International teams besides Pakistan Naval Academy & Pakistan Marine Academy participated in various activities comprising of Sailing, Swimming, Lifesaving, Seamanship & Physical Fitness contests, held at Karachi harbour and PN Sports Complex.

While addressing the ceremony, the Chief Guest expressed satisfaction over immaculate conduct of events and congratulated the winners for their success in various sports activities.

Later, the Chief Guest gave away prizes to the winning team for displaying outstanding performance during the event. Team of Turkish Naval academy won the competition with 05 Gold medals while Team of Pakistan Naval Academy was declared Runner up.

More Stories From Pakistan

