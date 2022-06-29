PN ready to tackle maritime security challenges with support of sister services: CNS

UrduPoint.com

June 29, 2022

Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Wednesday said Pakistan Navy with the support of sister services was ready to tackle the maritime security challenges faced by the country

The Naval Chief addressed the course participants of National Security and War Course at Naval Headquarters, said a Pakistan Navy news release.

While addressing the course participants, Chief of the Naval Staff paid rich tributes to the role and sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces for the defence and security of the motherland.

The Admiral emphasized that the forces must keep abreast with the emerging technology and make endeavour to deal with complex security environment.

The Naval Chief reiterated that 'jointness' remains central to the modern concept of military operations as no military force can achieve success in today's warfare single handedly.

While focusing on the threat milieu, the Admiral dwelled on various initiatives and developmental plans of Pakistan Navy in line with his vision of projecting Pakistan Navy as a formidable regional maritime power with global outlook.

The Naval Chief emphasized that Pakistan Navy has always been at the forefront in ensuring safety and security of international waters through collaborative maritime security and independent initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols.

He further highlighted on the need to harness the potential of Pakistan's immense maritime potential to provide the much needed stimulus to national economy.

The Admiral appreciated the efforts of National Defence University for inculcating advanced professional military training to officers of Pakistan Armed Forces and friendly countries for assuming future key Command and Staff appointments.

