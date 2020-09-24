PN releases a documentary film to mark World Maritime Day 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Navy (PN), celebrating the World Maritime Day 2020 here on Thursday released a documentary highlighting importance of marine sector for the country and PN efforts for its protection as well as promotion

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Navy (PN), celebrating the World Maritime Day 2020 here on Thursday released a documentary highlighting importance of marine sector for the country and PN efforts for its protection as well as promotion.

A PN spokesman sharing details of the film said it particularly focuses on educating masses, particularly children and youth, about relevance of the sector to the national economy and role played by Pakistan Navy to safeguard marine resources of the country.

The documentary was further said to highlight challenges faced by the sector in terms of marine pollution as well as threats to water boundaries of the country that were being efficiently thwarted by PN on steady basis and also on scientific lines.