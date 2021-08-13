UrduPoint.com

PN Releases I-Day Special Promo Highlighting Interfaith Harmony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Navy Friday released a special promo on Independence Day paying tribute to the servicemen belonging to various religions highlighting interfaith harmony.

The promo titled "Heart united for you Pakistan" was a beautiful reflection of interfaith harmony in Pakistan Navy (PN), tweeted PN public relations director general.

In the promo, special tribute had been paid to Pakistan by people belonging to various religions in the PN, it added.

