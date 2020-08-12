UrduPoint.com
PN Rescue Teams Conduct Relief Operation In Dadu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 12:30 AM

PN Rescue teams conduct relief operation in Dadu

Pakistan Navy Rescue and Emergency Response teams conducted disaster relief operation in collaboration with civil administration in rain-hit areas of district Dadu, Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Navy Rescue and Emergency Response teams conducted disaster relief operation in collaboration with civil administration in rain-hit areas of district Dadu, Sindh.

Due to torrential rains and breach of Nai Gaj Dam, many villages have been flooded in the area.

Pakistan Navy rescue teams, having motor boats and life saving equipment reached out to areas hit by heavy rain and flash floods since Sunday morning, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

The teams have evacuated large number of local inhabitants stranded in adjoining areas of Johi Goth.

Relief goods and ration have also been provided to over 400 families. Besides, medical camp has been established with necessary medical facilities for rain affected people. In order to extend rescue efforts to far flung inundated areas, a Hovercraft has also been stationed at Johi Goth to further augment relief efforts.

Pakistan Navy has always been at the forefront to conduct Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Operations (HADR) during disasters and natural calamities.

