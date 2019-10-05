PN rescues passengers of bus fell into deep ditch near Ormara

Pakistan Navy (PN) contingent along with civil authorities Saturday undertook rescue operation for the passengers of a bus that met an accident near Buzi Top, in Ormara, PN Public Relations Directorate General, in a press release, said.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) : Pakistan Navy (PN) contingent along with civil authorities Saturday undertook rescue operation for the passengers of a bus that met an accident near Buzi Top , in Ormara, PN Public Relations Directorate General, in a press release, said.

The bus was travelling from Pasni to Karachi when it went off the road and fell into a deep ditch.

The accident caused 11 dead and several others injuries who were immediately shifted to Pakistan Navy Hospital PNS Darmanjah at Ormara. Medical treatment was provided to all injured passengers at the hospital.

Later, 5 critical injured passengers, including a child, were transported by the Navy from PNS Darmanjah to Jinnah Hospital, Karachi for further medical treatment.